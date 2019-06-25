MACAO and LONDON—IHG and Sands China announced that The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao will become InterContinental Alliance Resorts beginning today. In addition, The Londoner Hotel in Macao will join the alliance when it opens in 2020 following the renovation of the current Holiday Inn Macao Cotai Central. IHG and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas also announced the long-term extension of their alliance. The partnership extends through to 2027 at all five properties.

InterContinental Alliance Resorts partners with hotel operators to bring luxury resorts to IHG Rewards Club’s members globally. Alliance resorts enable guests to experience these destinations while enjoying all the rewards of being an InterContinental guest. The Venetian Resort was the first-ever InterContinental Alliance Resort when the partnership launched in 2010.

Guests across these five luxury properties—which include approximately 13,000 luxury hotel rooms and suites—will be able to earn IHG Rewards Club points and redeem them for stays at more than 5,600 IHG hotels worldwide. IHG Rewards Club Members will also be able to redeem reward nights at all five InterContinental Alliance Resorts.

“Building on the success of our partnership at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, we’re privileged to be extending the InterContinental Alliance to The Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, and The Londoner Hotel,” Jolyon Bulley, CEO, Greater China, IHG, said.

“IHG has been a valuable partner for us here in Las Vegas and we are thrilled to carry the relationship through to 2027,” George Markantonis, president and COO of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, said. “We are proud to provide IHG Rewards Club members direct access to the Las Vegas Strip and all the beautiful offerings within our resort and the award-winning Sands Expo.”