IHG Announces Digital Check-In for Hotels in the U.S. and Canada

Guests can now check-in to more than 3,000 IHG Hotels & Resorts properties across the United States and Canada through their mobile devices, computers, and tablets. Digital check-in and check out support safe, secure, and convenient experiences for all guests before, during, and after their stay.

When it’s time to check-in, guests will receive a notification with the option to check-in from their phone or the IHG App. Once the process is completed, they simply go to a designated lobby area, show their identification, and pick up their room key. When it’s time to check out, guests will receive a reminder via email or the IHG App, review their bill, leave the keys in the room, and go.

Built on the cloud-based IHG Concerto platform, digital check-in provides a safe, streamlined experience as guests return to travel and supports IHG’s Stay with Confidence program, which also includes IHG Way of Clean, flexible booking options, and services in different regions around the world. Working with new partners, Cleveland Clinic, and long-time collaborators Ecolab and Diversey, IHG Way of Clean includes new sustainable science-led protocols and service measures for hotels.

Advertisement

Josh Weiss, vice president, guest products and platforms for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Digital check-in is a crucial part of the Stay with Confidence program. Building this capability on our IHG Concerto platform allowed us to work quickly to deliver a product our guests want. It also creates an integrated experience for our hotel colleagues and helps support our owners through recovery. This is beneficial to our hotel teams because it minimizes transaction time and complexity, giving them more time to engage guests on-property in other meaningful ways.”

IHG is piloting this technology in other regions of the world with plans to roll these capabilities out across 4,500 hotels and resorts by the end of the year.