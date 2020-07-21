Iconic Luxury Hotels Expands into United States with Palm House Hotel

LONDON — Iconic Luxury Hotels recently announced plans to expand outside the United Kingdom. Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort in Italy will be the first international property to join its collection, followed by a new integrated resort development in Mykonos, Greece, and the Palm House Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida—both joining in 2021.

Founded in December 2016, Iconic Luxury Hotels is part of L+R Hotels, a family-owned global hotel investment and management company that has a portfolio of more than 90 hotels totaling 17,000 rooms. Iconic Luxury Hotels is an expanding collection comprising properties with distinct architecture, cultural heritage, and natural surroundings.

“L+R Hotels is very pleased to announce that Iconic Luxury Hotels is going international this year with the inclusion of Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort in Italy and hotels in Greece and the USA in 2021,” said Petra Deuter, the newly appointed executive director of Iconic Luxury Hotels—International, who is responsible for the performance and growth of the portfolio outside of the United Kingdom. “We have ambitious plans for international growth and it’s an honor to welcome these hotels to start that journey. Over the next few years, we will see our collection continue to grow worldwide as we further our reputation for sustainable hospitality—preserving the life of historic buildings like Hotel Excelsior—and creating memorable travel experiences. Each of our properties has its own stories, traditions, and personality.”

Advertisement

Hotel Excelsior has been the home of the Venice film festival since 1932 and is preparing to host the 77th Venice International Film Festival in September. Deuter added, “The last few months have been challenging for the hospitality industry and Italy particularly. Our team has worked round-the-clock to ensure we can re-open this hotel safely and provide our guests with an individual travel experience that we are known for.”

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE