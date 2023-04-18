CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans for Hyatt Studios, the newest addition to Hyatt’s portfolio of brands. The brand, which marks Hyatt’s entry into upper-midscale lodging in the Americas, was conceived through collaboration with hotel developers and for the needs of target guests. The announcement is supported by signed letters of interest in development agreements from multiple developers for more than 100 Hyatt Studios hotels. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and the first hotel is expected to open in 2024.

The interest from the development community in the Hyatt Studios brand takes a developer-informed approach, prioritizing construction options and an operating model designed to adapt to needs across primary, secondary, and tertiary markets. The brand is based on developer needs, accommodating both extended-stay and shorter-length-of-stay leisure and business transient guests depending on the hotel’s market and guest base.

“We are proud to launch the Hyatt Studios brand and bring the high-quality experience and level of care promised by the Hyatt brand to smaller markets and submarkets where we don’t have Hyatt hotels,” said Jim Chu, chief growth officer, Hyatt. “We identified a white space for Hyatt, creating a compelling opportunity to significantly accelerate our industry-leading net rooms growth, care for World of Hyatt members on more stay occasions and introduce World of Hyatt to new guests in a new segment which we expect will drive increased direct bookings for all properties across the Hyatt portfolio.”

The Hyatt Studios brand will join the Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, and Caption by Hyatt brands in the select-service category. Guestrooms will merge form with function and offer suites with kitchen amenities for extended trips away from home. The Hyatt Studios food and beverage experience will include a grab-and-go breakfast and 24-hour market with options from snacks and ready-made meals, all of which can be prepared in the guestroom’s kitchen through a multi-function convection microwave.

“As with all brands in the Hyatt portfolio, Hyatt Studios hotels will appeal to the high-end guest within its segment,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing, and consumer insights. “Amidst a sea of interchangeable extended-stay competitors, Hyatt Studios hotels will transcend dated notions of value-driven compromise by inviting guests to enjoy both the coziness of a studio apartment and the positive energy of being in a creative studio, all with the quality and contemporary style that is characteristic of Hyatt.”

Hyatt Studios will be led by Dan Hansen, who has served as strategic advisor throughout the brand’s conception.