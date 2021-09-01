Hyatt Place and Gopuff Collaboration Provides Everyday Essentials

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced a collaboration between the Hyatt Place brand and Gopuff, a go-to platform for consumers’ immediate everyday needs, such as drinks, snacks, over-the-counter medications, home and baby products, and more, including alcohol in select markets.

At more than a dozen Hyatt Place hotels, the program will create a layer of convenience and comfort for travelers, providing guests at participating properties with the ability to get everyday items delivered. Guests at participating hotels can receive items in 30 minutes delivered from Gopuff’s local micro-fulfillment centers. The collaboration will expand the brand’s Necessities program, which offers essentials to keep, borrow, or buy, such as toothpaste, cellphone chargers, or headphones.

In a recent survey, Hyatt learned that 60 percent of travelers have forgotten to pack an item (e.g., toiletries and first aid) for a business or leisure trip. Leveraging data from the same survey, Hyatt and Gopuff identified the most often forgotten and most-likely-to-purchase items and collaborated to create in-app categories such as travel essentials, spa retreat, movie night, office on the go, and more, to ensure guests have access to the items they need most while traveling.

“As both business and leisure travelers adjust their travel routines and seek new ways to travel safely, it’s important for us to keep the needs and wellbeing of our guests at the forefront of everything we do,” said Emily Wright, global brand leader, Hyatt. “Every detail of the Hyatt Place experience is designed around innovation and intuitive design to make guest stays as seamless and comfortable as possible. Our collaboration with Gopuff is just another way the brand is helping guests get the most out of their stay, regardless of their reason for travel.”

The collaboration provides:

Free delivery on every Gopuff order for all Hyatt Place guests at participating properties.

Access to free delivery of products, including drinks, snacks, over-the-counter medications, home cleaning and baby products, alcohol in select markets, and pet products.

Guests who are using Gopuff for the first time will also receive $10 credit for their first two orders ($20 total).

Guests staying at participating Hyatt Place pilot hotels in Nashville and Phoenix specifically may get fresh meals, such as pizza, breakfast sandwiches, cafe-style coffee, and matcha drinks delivered.

“As a customer-first business, we’re excited to work with Hyatt to bring a one-of-a-kind, convenient experience to their guests,” said Marshall Osborne, Gopuff’s head of business development. “As we continue our mission to become the world’s go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, we’re excited to leverage our unique model to innovate yet another industry—travel. We look forward to collaborating with Hyatt to improve the way we travel and to enable Gopuff to deliver to more customers in new ways.”

Participating hotels include: