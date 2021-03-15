CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the official opening of its 1,000th hotel worldwide, Alila Napa Valley in St. Helena, Calif. The opening also marks the expansion of Hyatt’s luxury lifestyle Alila brand portfolio with the brand’s second property in the Americas. The 68-room, adults-only retreat is surrounded by the Home Vineyards of the Beringer Estate and includes an outdoor pool overlooking adjacent vineyards and distant mountains, a seasonally driven restaurant and bar with a local, sustainable menu, and Spa Alila and Fitness Center.

Founder Jay Pritzker purchased the first Hyatt hotel in 1957 with a new vision for hospitality built around people. Since then, Hyatt’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best has driven hotel designs, the World of Hyatt guest loyalty program, and strategic brand acquisitions.

“Hyatt’s thoughtful journey to 1,000 hotels has been grounded in listening, growing, and innovating along the way to meet guest, member, customer, and owner needs,” said Jim Chu, Hyatt’s executive vice president of global franchising and development. “Today, we remain focused on expanding our global footprint and building our business based on where we can best extend care and make a positive impact on our guests and the communities in which we operate. With a strong pipeline of new openings and developments, Hyatt continues to offer differentiated experiences that will cater to the growing demand for leisure destinations our guests are seeking as they get back to travel.”

Advertisement

In 2021, Hyatt plans to add several properties to its portfolio across the globe. The company also recently announced plans to expand its independent collection brands.

Keep up with the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News