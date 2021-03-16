ROCKVILLE, Md. — Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Ascend Hotel Collection has reached its milestone 200th domestic hotel opening with the addition of the Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort in Lincoln City, Oregon. The property marks the third Ascend Collection resort for Lincoln Asset Management. A global portfolio of resort, boutique, and historic hotels, Ascend is the industry’s first and largest soft brand. So far this year, the upscale brand has added a variety of hotels across the country to its portfolio, including The Landon Bay Harbor-Miami Beach and Lyric Hotel West End, as well as 22 casino resorts through a recent strategic agreement with Penn National Gaming.

“We’re proud of pioneering the soft brand concept in our industry, and eclipsing 200 U.S. hotels is not only an incredible accomplishment for Ascend, but signals the growth the brand has maintained since its inception,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “I cannot think of a hotel that better illustrates the essence of what the Ascend Hotel Collection embodies than the Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort, which offers upscale amenities and a quaint Pacific Northwest, beach town character to satisfy guests’ travel curiosity. We look forward to extending Ascend’s leadership position as the largest soft brand in the industry so even more guests can experience the beauty and charm of these unique properties—whether that’s on a Lincoln City, Oregon beach, in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, or in famed Gettysburg where history comes to life.”

The newly renovated, all-suite Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort is located at 535 NW Inlet Ave. along the Oregon coast. As one of the only hotels with direct beach access in the area, the property places guests steps from seaside sights and minutes from the Lincoln City Outlets and the Chinook Winds Casino. In addition to nearby beaches, outdoor enthusiasts can hike up God’s Thumb at The Knoll, take a quiet walk through nature at the Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy, or go on a whale watching tour in Depoe Bay. The town of Newport, with its aquarium and lighthouses, is also less than 30 miles away.

The Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort includes standard and condo-style suites with fireplaces, two-person soaking tubs, and rain shower heads; a year-round heated outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and patio with gas grills; a complimentary hot breakfast and fresh-baked cookies and salmon chowder served every evening in the lobby; an onsite sundry shop; a guest laundry facility; an exercise room; free WiFi throughout the hotel; and a fully equipped business center.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone for the Ascend Hotel Collection. Choice created this industry pioneering platform to meet the growing need among upscale independent owners who wished to maintain their independence, but knew they would benefit from Choice’s industry-leading technology and robust distribution and reservation channels,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “The continued growth of Ascend is a testament to our incredible owners who do a great job leveraging these resources and delivering truly authentic, local experiences, while maximizing the profitability and value of their asset. The scale we’ve been able to reach is due to the success our owners have experienced, and with more than 60 hotels in the development pipeline, we expect this growth trajectory to continue.”

The Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort is owned by Lincoln Asset Management, a privately-owned hotel management firm.

“I chose to transition this hotel to the Ascend Hotel Collection because they are not prototypical properties. The brand truly gives me the freedom to embrace the local area and character of the hotel. The Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort is a great example of that, with its charm that perfectly suits the community while offering guests top-notch amenities and an ideal location to experience the natural wonders that surround it,” said Torre T. Morgal, president and CEO, Lincoln Asset Management. “With over 14 Choice-branded hotels in Lincoln Asset Management’s portfolio, Choice has been a tremendous teammate through my 23 years working with them, providing the support and tools to drive returns and brands that guests love. I’m proud to be a part of this special moment for Ascend, as this hotel marks my third with the brand and my 14th Choice-branded hotel overall.”





