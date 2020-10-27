CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Genting Americas recently announced plans for a new hotel located at Resorts World Casino New York City (RWNYC). Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2021. The eight-story, 400-room, four-star hotel will have residential-inspired guestrooms and premium suites with energizing design and in-room technology. The hotel will also include new restaurants, conference and meeting spaces, retail options, and additional gaming areas. RWNYC is the only casino in New York City, with more than 6,000 slots and electronic table games to millions of guests annually.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Genting on this exciting new property and deliver on the Hyatt Regency brand promise of making travel free from stress and filled with success,” said Pete Sears, Americas group president, Hyatt. “This new hotel will be a testament to Hyatt’s commitment to growing with intent in markets that matter most to our loyal members and global guests.”

“Hyatt’s global brand recognition will give Resorts World an even greater opportunity to tap into the travel and tourism market worldwide and showcase our unparalleled hospitality, gaming, dining, and entertainment offerings,” said Bob DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East. “We are proud to work with such an iconic brand as we move NY Forward, and we are excited that guests will soon be able to enjoy an integrated casino resort experience right here in Queens.”

Located minutes away from JFK Airport, the hotel will be easily accessible by the A Train, Q37 bus, and LIRR to Jamaica Station with pick-up from a free casino shuttle.

The $400 million hotel and amenities investment is part of Genting’s vision of bringing an integrated resort—popular in global destinations such as Las Vegas and Singapore—to New York City. The integrated resort will have a variety of non-gaming amenities to complement its gaming products and entertainment offerings, allowing guests of all interests and budgets an experience that fits their personal tastes.

The new hotel will offer a high-touch experience for meetings and events, with 5,000 square feet of total function space and meeting facilities all backed by a dedicated team.

Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York is estimated to create more than 500 jobs and provide additional revenue for New York State’s Lottery Education Fund.

