ATLANTA — Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership, and management company, has assumed management of a four-hotel portfolio of upper-upscale and upscale independent and Hilton-branded hotels located in Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas. The 248-room Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square in Texas, the 227-room Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park in Florida, the 161-room Hilton Garden Inn Oklahoma City Airport, and the 139-room Islander Resort on the beach in Islamorada, Fla., are owned by Hobbs & Curry Family Limited Partnership, LLP, a private owner and developer of hotels across the United States.

“As the industry enters the next phase towards recovery, owners want experienced operators with true differentiators that stand out. We have not only weathered previous downturns, but have actual case studies and proven results of turning around underperforming hotels and maximizing their bottom line profitability, through both the ramp-up of revenue and the reduction of payroll and expenses,” said Robert Cole, president and CEO, HVMG. “HVMG has undergone multiple economic cycles, and while this coronavirus is certainly in a class of its own, there are overarching lessons we have learned and strategies we can implement from previous cycles. We will continue utilizing those experiences and best practices for this portfolio.”

Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square

Located at 1400 Plaza Place, the Hilton Dallas/Southlake Town Square is near 200-plus specialty shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues in Southlake Town Square. The property includes an outdoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, more than 19,000 square feet of meeting space, and Copeland’s, the hotel’s New Orleans-style restaurant serving three meals daily and brunch on Sundays.

Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park

Within three miles of St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport, the nine-story Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park is minutes from Howard Franklin Bridge, downtown St. Petersburg, Tropicana Field, and The Dali Museum. The hotel has complimentary WiFi throughout, an outdoor pool, an airport shuttle, a fitness center, a business center, and nearly 16,000 square feet of meeting space. Dining options include Luna, a sustainable eatery specializing in health-conscious choices. Guestrooms offer views of Carillon Nature Reserve and Lake Carillon.

Hilton Garden Inn Oklahoma City Airport

Situated off I-40, the Hilton Garden Inn Oklahoma City Airport is 10 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport via complimentary hotel shuttle. The hotel is within five miles of Cox Convention Center, Chesapeake Energy Arena, and Myriad Botanical Gardens. Amenities include an outdoor pool, a whirlpool, a fitness center, a business center, and four meeting rooms totaling more than 1,500 square feet. The hotel also has Garden Grille serving meals throughout the day and a bar. Guestrooms are equipped with complimentary WiFi, a desk and ergonomic chair, a microwave, a mini-refrigerator, and a 32-inch HDTV.

Islander Resort

Luxurious accommodations on 24-plus oceanfront acres, the Islander Resort offers views of native gardens and the sounds of the Atlantic Ocean. All ground-floor rooms offer a 50” 4K luxury Smart TV, a dry bar, a microwave, a refrigerator with freezer bottom, and a Cuisinart coffee maker. Additional touches include plantation shutters and screened-in patio with furniture. Resort amenities include two saltwater pools, a hot tub, a splash pad, and private cabanas. The hotel has a 1,100-foot coral sand beach and protected swim area, and dining includes Elements Lounge & Restaurant and Tides Beachside Bar & Grill.

“We are very familiar with these markets and brands and also have great depth in the independent resort segment,” Cole noted. “We look forward to applying our best practices to these stunning properties as we collectively navigate our way forward to a return of profitability.”

