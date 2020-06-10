Davidson Hotels & Resorts to Manage Snowpine Lodge

ATLANTA — Davidson Hotels & Resorts, a full-service hospitality management company, added the Snowpine Lodge to its portfolio. Situated slopeside with access to Alta mountain Ski Area in Alta, Utah, the resort includes 54 guestrooms and suites; 14 deluxe dorm beds; Stillwell Spa; more than 10,000 square feet of flexible indoor/outdoor event space; two dining venues; a game room; a mountain-side pool and hot tubs; a fitness center and yoga studio; outdoor firepits; ski lockers; and Utah’s oldest ski shop, the Deep Powder House Ski Shop. The resort is operated by Davidson’s lifestyle and luxury division Pivot Hotels & Resorts.

“As avid outdoor enthusiasts with extensive resort experience, we are honored to welcome the Snowpine Lodge to the Pivot family,” said Thom Geshay, president, Davidson Hotels & Resorts. “The unique history of the town and the overall development provides us with rich storytelling opportunities that we can use to create memorable experiences for our guests.”

The Snowpine Lodge is both the newest and oldest building in Alta. The original structure was erected when mining was the primary industry within the Albion Basin. J.G. Stillwell, manager of Emma Mine, converted the building from a general store to a post office in 1878, where his son continued to run the operation for more than 40 years. In 1938, the Snowpine Lodge was given its current name and declared a skier’s lodge. After a complete rebuild, the property reopened its doors in January 2019.

“Pivot has had tremendous success with independent, lifestyle and destination resort properties, thus instilling a high level of confidence in our family’s selection,” said David Pratt, partner. “Alta is an important part of our family, not just for our love of skiing together, but dates back to when my great, great grandfather, Swen O Nielson, worked in Alta’s Emma Mine in the late 1800s—the restaurant is named Swen’s in honor of him. The Snowpine Lodge is more than just an asset to our family, it’s our deep-rooted legacy. We are confident that in Pivot, we have selected partners that will be true stewards of this establishment that continues to shape Alta history.”

