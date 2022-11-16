HUNTER Announces Sale of Trianon Old Naples

By
LODGING Staff
-
Trianon Old Naples
Trianon Old Naples

ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) announced the sale of the Trianon Old Naples in Naples, Florida. Ocean Properties purchased the 58-room property. Robert Taylor and Sophia Pittaluga of HUNTER’s Miami Office arranged the sale on behalf of the seller. HUNTER continues to work in this region, having sold 30 properties in Florida worth more than $662 million year-to-date.

The Trianon Old Naples is centrally located in the Old Naples neighborhood. The hotel is just a block from Fifth Avenue South and within walking distance of Tin City Waterfront Shops, Naples Pier, and Naples’ Gulf of Mexico beaches.

LODGING Staff

