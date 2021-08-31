Hu. Hotel Reopens in Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS—The city of Memphis welcomed back the Hu. Hotel in August 2021. Standing on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River with rooftop views of the city skyline, the 110-room hotel that is part of the Aparium Hotel Group portfolio reopened its doors with two newly revitalized food and beverage concepts featuring music, food, art, and Southern hospitality.

Led by Aparium’s Culinary Director and Apparatus Room Chef, Thomas Lents, the menu at the Hu. Hotel plays on the city’s culture and attributes. Hu. Roof, a rooftop bar, serves classic, frozen, and tropical cocktails alongside shared plates. The all-day snack menu features house-made chips and dips as well as full-plates like the Tennessee Farm Lamb Meatballs and Brown Sugar Salmon Slider. The revamped cocktail menu features new additions along with some of the hotel’s familiar signature cocktails like The Golden Horseshoe, named for the boxed seat area in the famous Lyceum Theater built by Hu Brinkley (the hotel’s namesake).

The Hu. Roof, with a custom mural by Memphis-based artist Brandon Marshall, has a terrace with new furnishings in muted tones with pops of color. On the 17th floor of the hotel, Hu. Roof invites visitors to experience views of the Mississippi River and the Hernando DeSoto Bridge. As the only all-season rooftop in Memphis, it offers indoor and outdoor seating.

Lucy’s is Hu. Hotel’s café experience serving as a community gathering place. In addition to serving coffee from Frothy Monkey, the café restaurant features wines by the glass, cocktails, baked goods, and a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu. The menu has a mix of comfort food. Lucy’s will also host regular happy hours and guests can also see collaborations with local distilleries and breweries such as Old Dominick and Wiseacre.

Lucy’s host its inaugural “Lucy’s Dessert Bar,” a new pop-up series that will invite customers to connect with local purveyors and try products. Each event will see local vendors serving desserts paired with a selection of wines and cocktails. The first event featured sweets from MEMPops and Muddy’s Bakeshop and a Frothy Monkey Coffee Martini Bar.