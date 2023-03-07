NASHVILLE, Tennessee—HRI Hospitality (HRIH), in partnership with C. B. Ragland Company and Peachtree Hotel Group, announced the financial closing for the ground-up development of a new 210-room Caption by Hyatt hotel in the Gulch District of downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The construction financing will be provided by Truist Financial Corporation and its syndication partner, Commerce Bank. The hotel is scheduled to break ground this month and debut in late 2024. This will mark HRIH’s 32nd property in the United States and its third in Nashville, joining the Holston House Nashville, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, and the under-construction Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown, which is slated to open in January 2024.

The 12-story Caption by Hyatt Nashville is positioned to be a tourist and business destination, located in the Gulch neighborhood nearby Nashville destinations like Lower Broadway, SoBro, and the entertainment district.

“HRIH and C. B. Ragland are thrilled to partner with Hyatt to bring another exceptional hospitality concept to the vibrant city of Nashville,” says Michael Coolidge, chief investment and development officer at HRIH. “Grounded in a commitment to caring for people and place and creating connections between them, Caption by Hyatt Nashville will appeal to both locals and travelers looking for an authentic sense of place in the heart of Music City.”

The Caption by Hyatt Nashville will be the second opening for the brand, joining Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis, which opened in 2022. The property will comprise 210 guestrooms, 2,200 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, a welcome area, a fitness center, and common spaces for working, socializing, or hosting small events. The property will include signature food and beverage concept Talk Shop, serving as a welcome area, lounge, workspace, coffee shop, eatery, grab-and-go market, and cocktail bar. The project also includes a 7,000-square-foot restaurant space for lease and a 150-stall parking garage that will service the hotel and neighboring office buildings.

Caption by Hyatt Nashville is co-owned by HRI Hospitality, C.B. Ragland, and Peachtree Hotel Group. HRIH and C.B. Ragland will be co-developing the project, and upon completion, the hotel will be operated by HRI Lodging. Hastings Architecture, LLC will serve as the architectural design firm, with Studio 11 Design leading the hotel’s interior design, and J.E. Dunn Construction Company serving as the project’s general contractor.