HREC Arranges Sale of Home2 Suites by Hilton Baltimore-White Marsh

DENVER and WASHINGTON, D.C. — HREC Investment Advisors has arranged the sale of the 108-guestroom Home2 Suites by Hilton Baltimore-White Marsh in White Marsh, Maryland. HREC Investment Advisors exclusively represented the seller on this transaction. The marketing and negotiations were led by Ketan Patel, managing director, and Dana Weinberg, an affiliate broker in Maryland.

The hotel is located directly off exit 76A of I-95, just minutes away from the shopping, dining, and events at The Avenue at White Marsh, Nottingham Square, and White Marsh Mall. White Marsh’s economy benefits from being home to regional offices for companies such as Comcast, Lockheed Martin, and TIC Gums, Inc. Additionally, White Marsh is five miles from Middle River, home to many aerospace and defense companies, which add year-round room night demand to the market.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Baltimore-White Marsh is also less than nine miles from downtown Baltimore, the second largest seaport in the Mid-Atlantic, and 40 miles northeast of Washington, D.C. Baltimore is the largest city and economic center in Maryland and functions as the northeastern hub of the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area. Baltimore’s primary industries include financial and professional services, health and bioscience technology, culture and tourism, information and creative services, logistics, and advanced manufacturing.

