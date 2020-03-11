MCLEAN, Va. — Hilton Garden Inn continued its rapid growth in 2019, introducing 48 new properties to its portfolio and increasing its global presence to nearly 50 countries and territories. Looking ahead to 2020 and beyond, the brand’s pipeline stands at more than 300 hotels.

Hilton Garden Inn Expands to New Markets

Hilton Garden Inn entered nine new countries last year—the most growth to new regions during a single calendar year in the brand’s 30-year history—and became the first of any Hilton brand to open in Botswana, Latvia, Lithuania, Eswatini, and Uganda.

“Of the nearly 50 new properties Hilton Garden Inn opened in 2019, close to 20 percent debuted in countries and territories where the brand previously did not have a presence,” said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn. “As we rapidly expand our global footprint, we are building on our commitment to increase development opportunities for owners everywhere, while upholding Hilton’s mission to serve more guests in more locations around the world.”

Garden Grille & Bar Reaches 600 Locations in America

In addition to international growth, Hilton Garden Inn continued steady expansion in the United States, where more than half of its new property openings in 2019 occurred. As the brand’s domestic presence grew, so did its on-property Garden Grille & Bar concept—a full-service restaurant and bar which serves cooked-to-order dishes, sharable small plates, handcrafted cocktails, and craft beers. Garden Grille & Bar now has nearly 600 locations across America.

As part of its F&B program, Hilton Garden Inn partnered with Judy Greer, actress, director, and author, to star in Hilton Garden Inn’s ad campaign and roll out its specialty drink: Judy’s Garden Gin. A twist on the classic Daisy, the light and tart libation capitalizes on the versatility of gin and the spirit’s growing popularity. The cocktail is available on Garden Grille & Bar menus nationwide.

Properties in the Pipeline

Some of the anticipated openings in the brand’s pipeline include Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands, the world’s first international hotel brand to open in the North Atlantic archipelago located between Norway and Iceland; Hilton Garden Inn Fremont in California, the brand’s first modular build; and Hilton Garden Inn Camden Waterfront in New Jersey—part of the city’s revitalization efforts and one of the first new hotels to debut in this market in over 50 years. Additionally, Hilton Garden Inn Suva in Fiji, Hilton Garden Inn Albany in Australia, and Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao in Thailand are all properties opening in countries throughout Asia Pacific where the brand currently does not have a presence.

