WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Foundation (AHLEF) have selected finalists for the 2020 Stars of the Industry Awards, which recognizes the top hotel employees in the country. The winners will be chosen from more than 300 nominations from all sectors of the industry and across the country and presented as part of the “Night of a Thousand Stars” Gala, the Foundation’s premier fundraiser, which will take place on January 26, 2020, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown prior to the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS).

North Star Award Finalists

Mark Garrett is the stewarding supervisor at Hilton Columbus at Easton in Columbus, Ohio. Known for his positive attitude and selflessness, Garrett leads by example on his team at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. After an 800-person wedding on property, Garrett came in on his day off to personally clean every single dish without being asked to help lighten his coworkers’ load. A winner of the Columbus Stars of the Industry Service Superstar award, Garrett’s dedication behind the scenes allows the rest of the team to shine for their guests.

Amparo Torres is executive housekeeper for Key Performance Hospitality/Hampton Inn & Suites Orlando East UCF Area in Orlando, Florida. A 21-year veteran of the Key Performance Hospitality/Hampton Inn & Suites Orlando East UCF Area, Torres is the heart and soul of the property—always prioritizing her team members, her guests, and her community. Torres treats everyone like family, even opening her home to care for a team member undergoing aggressive chemotherapy. Her warm spirit has been recognized twice by Hilton with the Spirit of Pride and CEO Light awards.

Azra Zecirovic is a cook at The Westin Buckhead Atlanta in Georgia. Nicknamed “Mama,” Zecirovic has spent 19 years going above and beyond in her position and caring for her staff at The Westin Buckhead Atlanta. Zecirovic’s passion for hospitality radiates not only in the creative dishes she executes for guests, but also in positive attitude. She often says, “If you do not have love or passion for what you do, then you will not be happy.”

Other industry awards to be unveiled at the Gala include:

Outstanding General Manger of the Year (Small Property)

Outstanding General Manger of the Year (Large Property)

Paving the Way Award

Stevan Porter Emerging Hospitality Leader Award

