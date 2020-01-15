HONOLULU — OLS Hotels & Resorts, an independent hotel management company with 30 properties across the United States, continued its growth throughout Hawaii with the addition of three properties to its portfolio: White Sands Hotel, Pacific Monarch, and Maui Beach Hotel.

OLS Hotels & Resorts currently has partnerships with six other Hawaii properties. OLS Hotels & Resorts manages Renew and Royal Grove Waikiki on Oahu and Plantation Hale Suites and Banyan Harbor Resort on Kauaʻi, in addition to providing key services to Volcano House and Ainamalu at Waikoloa Beach Resort on Hawaii Island.

“We are honored to add White Sands Hotel, Pacific Monarch, and Maui Beach Hotel to our growing portfolio of one-of-a-kind, independent Hawai’i properties,” said OLS Hotels & Resorts CEO Ben Rafter. “As these three properties are just as important to locals as they are to tourists, we look forward to enhancing them with our excellent hotel management services that stem from our team’s long-trusted experience in elevating boutique Hawaiian hotels.”

White Sands Hotel

Central Waikiki’s White Sands Hotel recently underwent a comprehensive redesign and rebrand by The Vanguard Theory, the same Honolulu-based creative design team behind The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club and Renew. The boutique hotel’s 95 reimagined guestrooms have an island-inspired, midcentury modern design with private lanais (balconies) and modern amenities. The hotel’s three buildings face a central courtyard with a pool, grotto-style hot tub, and lush gardens.

Later this year, White Sands will debut revamped food and beverage offerings by Fête Restaurant Group, known for its Chinatown restaurant. The hotel also has an open-air restaurant and bamboo bar led by Chef Robynne Maii, Hey Day; a secret bar, The Green Lady, serving retro cocktails; and a coffee café serving Kona Coffee Purveyors along with locally-made pastries and fresh grab-and-go items.

Pacific Monarch

Pacific Monarch is a residential-style hotel two blocks from Waikiki Beach. Ideal for extended stays and group or family travel, the property has 140 condos, including studios and one-bedroom suites, with kitchenettes or full kitchens. The property has a rooftop pool, jet spa, and sauna. Adjacent to the rooftop pool is the Hospitality Room offering expansive views, games, a big-screen TV, kitchen, and tables for gathering with family and friends.

Pacific Monarch’s Jinroku restaurant serves contemporary Japanese cuisine in a modern dining room setting, and Musubi Cafe Iyasume is a local favorite for grab-and-go Japanese-Hawaiian delicacies.

Throughout the next year, OLS Hotels & Resorts plans to enhance the property’s public areas and resort-like experience to grow the property’s rental program.

Maui Beach Hotel

Located in downtown Kahului and minutes from Kahului Airport, Maui Beach Hotel sits oceanfront on Kahului Bay and offers 147 guestrooms, a swimming pool, a courtyard, a fitness center, a restaurant, a lounge, meeting rooms, and a ballroom. With its oceanfront green space with gazebo and five other versatile venues, Maui Beach Hotel is a popular destination for local events and weddings.

Within the next year, OLS Hotels & Resorts has plans to invest in a redesign of the property, providing cosmetic updates to the guestrooms, public spaces, and exterior. The lobby’s traditional Hawaiian décor will undergo a refresh, and the hotel’s courtyard will be activated with firepits and nightly drink service.

