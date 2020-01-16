Cedartree Hotels to Open First U.S. Property in Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. — ​​​​​​​​​​​​Cedartree Hotels announced plans to open its first hotel in the United States in early 2021. The 120-room property will be located in Hillsboro—15 minutes from Downtown Portland and close to Intel, Nike, and other companies. The brand’s “kindness in the details” approach is rooted in Japanese hospitality and culture.

The Cedartree Hotel Hillsboro will include a 68-seat, full-service restaurant, Waterfalls, which is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has a full bar and outdoor seating. Kiyomizu, a Japanese Sake Bar, will serve imported sake. The property will also offer a Japanese-style spa experience where guests can shower and bathe in the heated indoor pool, then move outdoors to the Onsen stone bath for a steamy soak under the stars. Guests can also enjoy the onsite Japanese View Garden as they sit on the outdoor deck.

The new Cedartree Hotels property will also have a total of 2,500 square feet of space with the latest audio-visual capabilities, including the Sakura room, which can accommodate more than 100 people as well as major cultural events such as Aikido classes and demonstrations. Additional conference rooms will include Matsu, Tsubaki, and Kaede.

The hotel’s Sado Room, a representation of a traditional tatami room, will host Japanese tea ceremonies, Japanese flower arrangement classes, and other cultural events for guests and the local community alike.

