IHG Hotels & Resorts to Expand Luxury & Lifestyle Portfolio in 2022

IHG Hotels & Resorts‘ Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio is projected to debut over 50 hotels in 24 countries this year in destinations from Rome to Riyadh and Melbourne to Mallorca.

The IHG Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio is a collection of brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, and the recently launched Vignette Collection, IHG’s first collection brand. IHG continues its Luxury & Lifestyle offering with a focus on welcoming guests with design, service, and experiences while expanding its portfolio.

“Luxury, and what it means to consumers, continually changes and adapts. We’ve been intentional and strategic with the enhancements we’ve made to the IHG Luxury & Lifestyle collection in recent years, and our exciting pipeline of openings for 2022 demonstrates the strength and depth of the portfolio. Now more than ever, luxury consumers are eager to indulge in travel again, but in a more meaningful, purpose-driven way. Our Luxury & Lifestyle brands bring distinctive design and unforgettable service together with extraordinary experiences. The addition of these new hotels and resorts in key and emerging markets adds further choice for guests to experience inspiring and personalized stays that meet their travel desires in the moment,” said Tom Rowntree, vice president global marketing for luxury brands.

Brands

In 2022, Six Senses expects to unveil four resorts and spas to the brand. Six Senses Rome, located on Piazza di San Marcello, will welcome guests to ancient Rome, blocks away from the Fontana di Trevi, the Pantheon, and the city’s shopping streets. In Switzerland, Six Senses Crans-Montana will have a resort and residential accommodations. As the brand’s second property in the Maldives, the forthcoming Six Senses Kanuhura will encompass three islands on Lhaviyani Atoll. Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia will combine an architectural approach that pays homage to the Nabataean heritage.

With plans to grow the brand to more than 40 hotels in global gateway cities over the long term, Regent Hotels & Resorts is welcoming two properties. In addition to the Regent Phu Quoc, which will open with private residences, this year will see the former InterContinental Hong Kong return to its roots—the hotel first opened its doors in 1980 as a Regent and will re-open this year as Regent Hong Kong following a renovation.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has 10 properties anticipated to debut in 2022. Following openings in Barcelona and Azerbaijan in 2021, the brand will bring its service to Rome. InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace, opening on the Via Veneto, was designed in the early 1900s, and it will be restored. Expanding its footprint in the Middle East, the brand will open two new resort properties in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. In Australia, the former Hotel Continental, just outside of Melbourne, will open as InterContinental Sorrento Mornington Peninsula. The brand will also land in Khao Yai in Thailand and Appi Kogen Resort in Japan in addition to Hangzhou Liangzhou, Chongli, and Zhengzhou in Greater China. In Peru, the 322-room InterContinental Lima Miraflores is set to welcome guests including 29 suites.

Since acquiring the Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand in 2015, IHG has been committed to its global expansion in Europe, Asia and Greater China. Following the recent openings in Paris, Bangkok, and New Orleans, the brand is due to open seven properties throughout 2022. The Kimpton Margot Sydney will feature culinary experiences. The 79-room Kimpton Aysla Mallorca will bring the brand’s approach to luxury to the island. In Southeast Asia, the brand plans to unveil the Kimpton Naranta Bali resort in Indonesia in addition to the recently opened Kimpton Kitalay Samui, its first resort in the region, as well as a property in Suzhou, Greater China. The Kimpton Midtown Atlanta property will bring the city’s arts and culture to its design. Expected to debut at the close of 2022, Kimpton Roatan in the Caribbean will offer access to corals and the jungle.

Hotel Indigo plans to go into 26 neighborhoods over the upcoming year. The brand will continue its growth in the Americas, with openings expected in New Orleans, Omaha, Vancouver in Washington, St. Louis, The Galapagos, Lima, Tulum, and Baja. Additionally, three hotels are planned to open in New York City. Following new properties in Serbia and France last year, Hotel Indigo is due to welcome four new hotels in Europe and the Middle East with Vienna, Batumi in Georgia, Baku in Azerbaijan, as well as Jabal Akhdar in Oman. Last year marked the debut of the brand in Australia with Hotel Indigo Adelaide Markets, and the forthcoming hotels in Brisbane City Centre and Melbourne. Openings are also planned in Asia—Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Karuizawa, and Inuyama in Japan, Saigon in Vietnam, Bintan in Indonesia, Alishan in Taiwan, Greater China, and Anji, Hangzhou Xianghu Lake, and Xiamen Haicang in Greater China.

Following the Vignette Collection launch in August last year and the opening of its first hotel, Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley, in December, Vignette Collection will welcome more hotels to the Collection in 2022—Sindhorn Midtown in Bangkok, Grand Hotel Wien in Vienna, Austria, as well as Penina Resort & Golf and Dona Filipa Hotel, both on Portugal’s Algarve. Over the next 10 years, IHG anticipates Vignette Collection to have more than 100 properties globally.