ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. continues its growth in the extended-stay segment with the groundbreaking of the Everhome Suites Glendale. The property is being developed by HighSide Companies with six Everhome Suites hotels currently completed or under construction, and additional projects in the due diligence phase.

“We’re excited to stand alongside HighSide Companies breaking ground on another Everhome Suites hotel as the brand continues its national expansion,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. “While new construction projects are facing headwinds, it is through our proven track record and smart development model executed in collaboration with exemplary developers like HighSide, that we’re able to quickly bring projects to market. We look forward to the not-too-distant future where we’re able to empower guests in Glendale, Arizona to adapt their environment to the way they live and work during longer-term stays.”

Expected to open in Q3 2024, the four-story, 122-room hotel is near Luke Air Force Base, Boswell Medical Center, State Farm Stadium, and the Loop 101. The Everhome Suites Glendale will have an efficient design for the needs of extended-stay travelers. When it opens, guests of the Everhome Suites Glendale can find amenities that help them maintain their routine on the road, including:

Kitchens with refrigerators, dishwashers, stovetops, microwaves, flatware, cookware, and counter space

Closets and open and closed storage

Free WiFi

Pet-friendly options

Weekly housekeeping

Multipurpose lobby areas

24/7 self-serve Homebase Market with food, beverages, and groceries

24/7 fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment

24/7 guest laundry facilities

“We are excited to break ground on this Everhome Suites project alongside Choice Hotels. Glendale continues to grow rapidly, and we see a strong need for this type of product there,” said Justin Roberts, CEO of HighSide. “Our partners and investors continue to trust HighSide to deliver these exceptional projects and we look forward to meeting their expectations.”

Everhome Suites opened its first location in 2022 and has more than 60 properties in the pipeline. With a brand portfolio that includes economy, midscale, upscale, and extended-stay, Choice Hotels is positioned to offer value with this offering.