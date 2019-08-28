GREENVILLE, S.C.- ProfitSword, a developer of business intelligence and data integration softwares, has been selected by Aileron Management to implement its ProfitSage operational and financial reporting solution across all of its current locations within the U.S.

A hospitality management company that focuses on overseeing select service hotels, Aileron Management is now able to ensure that all its staff are able to access real-time performance data in order to maximize informed business decision-making abilities that lead to enhanced revenues and cost efficiency.

While having been approached by several competing companies offering business intelligence platforms, Aileron Management opted to implement ProfitSage due to the platform’s ability to seamlessly integrate with an array of disparate performance data-generating systems. With an implementation process that resulted in all properties being integrated with ProfitSage in approximately three months, employees from across the organization have the advantage of being able to make quick, informed, business decisions on a daily basis using data that reflects the current business environment. Because the ProfitSage application integrates so seamlessly with PMS, accounting, sales, and other operating platforms, the end user gains the ability to budget and forecast effectively. Activities such as ensuring that amenities are sufficiently stocked to meet upcoming demand and managing expense and labor controls with fluctuating revenues becomes an easy and efficient task.

ProfitSage’s forecast abilities also allow Aileron Management leadership to price guestroom rates appropriately, preventing the risk of losing potential guests to competing hotels while ensuring that any potential for additional revenue is not overlooked.

Jason Boehm, chief executive officer at Aileron Management said, “As a cloud-based solution with the ability for users to make notes that can be seen by others in real-time, ProfitSage ensures that each of our employees are always looking at the exact same information in order to minimize the time needed to make informed decisions and identify opportunities that lead to enhanced company growth. Our decision to partner with ProfitSword also vitally revolved around the fact that each member of their team has years of experience in working as hospitality professionals, allowing them to understand our unique needs in custom-tailoring a solution capable of delivering precisely what is required to achieve success within our organization.”

Aileron Management’s business intelligence efficiency is additionally enhanced via the ability to schedule and receive customized and automated reports, instantly providing up-to-date performance information with little to no effort on the part of staff. ProfitSage further ensures that any performance data supplied is always relevant to specific applications by providing each staff member with varying levels of data access depending on their role and responsibilities.

“When it comes to managing company growth and increasing profitability, effective planning is critical and can only be accomplished via timely access to analytics from an array of platforms, departments, geographical locations and personnel,” said Paul Bennie, director of business development at ProfitSword, “We are pleased to see that Aileron Management has already experienced results that have seen them maximize efficiency and that have identified new ways to increase company-wide revenue.”