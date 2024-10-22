BRECKENRIDGE, Colorado—Hotel Alpenrock Breckenridge, Curio Collection by Hilton, is planned to debut this winter. The 205-room hotel will be located along the base of Peak 9, steps from both the slopes of the Breckenridge Ski Resort and the historic downtown. Hotel Alpenrock will draw inspiration from the high-altitude surroundings including the Rocky Mountains.

Hotel Alpenrock will offer gathering space and accommodations with an upscale focus. The design will incorporate natural materials, colors, and textures in open spaces, as well as an art collection that celebrates the natural landscape. The hotel will include two dining experiences—Edwin, a restaurant and bar serving reimagined alpine cuisine, and Canary, a speakeasy.

Beyond the dining experiences, guests can use the gear valet, concierge services, and more. As part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, guests can expect their experience to include programming and experiences that show the character of the town while capturing the spirit of the surrounding mountains. The hotel also will offer nearly 10,000 square feet of space for meetings, weddings, and social events.

“Hotel Alpenrock will truly redefine the lodging experience in Breckenridge as the only high-end hotel in the area,” said Meredith Ash, general manager, Hotel Alpenrock. “We’re creating a year-round experience like no other that captures the charm of our historic mountain town while harnessing the excitement of the outdoor pursuits found throughout the area. For travelers staying at Hotel Alpenrock, the best of Breckenridge is right at their fingertips—from the mountain and vibrant downtown to the highest levels of comfort and service.”

Breckenridge is a mountain town known for its appeal to visitors seeking a Rocky Mountain experience and outdoor adventure. The town’s historic district offers a connection to its mining history as well as more than 70 independent restaurants and 200 shops and businesses. The town’s character is matched by the terrain at Breckenridge Ski Resort, which has five peaks and 187 trails. In the warmer months, the town offers fly fishing, mountain biking, hiking, and a range of cultural experiences.