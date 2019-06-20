PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Super 8 by Wyndham today launched its ROOM8 Design Challenge, calling on aspiring designers to re-imagine a traditional hotel suite and bring a fresh perspective to shared hotel accommodations. The brand is inviting applicants to submit original design renderings for what will eventually become its new ROOM8 (pronounced ‘roommate’) concept.

The winning candidate will have the opportunity to refine and evolve their initial design alongside interior designer and TV personality Alison Victoria and will receive a $10,000 design fee upon successful completion of the project. The final concept will then be brought to life with a commercial-grade assortment from Wayfair Professional, Wayfair’s specialized program for business customers, before being piloted at select Super 8 hotels across the United States and Canada.

Aspiring designers and experts in co-living such as college students, graduates, and urbanites can submit their applications now through July 20, 2019.

“Super 8 is known for being travelers’ companion on the road and that’s a role we take very seriously,” said Mike Mueller, Super 8 brand leader and senior vice president. “Our research shows a rising group of guests who need the reliability, affordability, and accessibility of a trusted hotel brand but want a space different from that of a traditional hotel room or suite. From millennials road tripping with a group of their friends to construction workers sharing a room with members of their crew, ROOM8 tackles this need head-on, allowing guests to share a room and socialize without forcing them to compromise on having their own personal space, including their own bed.”

“We’re giving aspiring designers a chance to try their hand at flipping Super 8 hotel suites across the country into modern co-living spaces for a new generation of road trippers,” said Alison Victoria, interior designer and TV personality. “This project is an exciting opportunity to incorporate the hottest global movement in travel to an iconic American brand through smart design. Our winning candidate will bring to the table a practical, space-optimizing concept that aligns seamlessly with Super 8’s newly elevated look and feel.”

Once selected, the winning designer will participate in a series of virtual consultations with Alison Victoria and Super 8, followed by a trip to New York City to meet Alison and unveil the final design.

The creation of ROOM8 comes on the heels of the completion of the largest redesign in Super 8 brand history, a multi-year effort during which the brand’s hotels across the United States and Canada invested more than $100 million into room renovations.