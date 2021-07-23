Home2 Suites by Hilton Savannah Airport Sold by Hunter Hotel Advisors

Led by Mayank Patel, Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) represented BPR Properties in the sale of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Savannah Airport in Pooler, Georgia. The buyer was a large private equity group focused on adding high RevPAR assets to its growing select-service platform.

“The Home2 Suites Savannah Airport should provide the new owner continued strong performance in the market as the premium Hilton brand will be able to take advantage of its location along Interstate 95, proximate to strong corporate demand, and just minutes from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) and Downtown Savannah,” said Mayank Patel, senior vice president, Hunter Hotel Advisors.

“Mayank and HUNTER have been strategic partners as we implement and execute our disposition strategy that will ultimately be accretive for our portfolio and future growth,” stated Birju Patel, president of BPR Properties.