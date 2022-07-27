Hilton Reports Q2 2022 Results

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported its Q2 2022 results. Highlights include:
- Diluted EPS was $1.32 for the second quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.29.
- Net income was $367 million for the second quarter, exceeding the high end of guidance.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $679 million for the second quarter, exceeding the high end of guidance.
- System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 54.3 percent, on a currency-neutral basis, for the second quarter compared to the same period in 2021.
- System-wide comparable RevPAR was down 2.1 percent, on a currency-neutral basis, for the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019.
- Approved 23,400 new rooms for development during the second quarter, bringing Hilton’s development pipeline to 413,000 rooms as of June 30, 2022.
- Added 14,400 rooms to Hilton’s system in the second quarter, contributing to 13,300 net additional rooms in Hilton’s system during the period.
- Repurchased 3.6 million shares of Hilton common stock during the second quarter, bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $521 million for the quarter and $812 million year to date through July.
- Full-year 2022 system-wide comparable RevPAR is expected to increase between 37.0 percent and 43.0 percent, on a currency-neutral basis, compared to 2021; full-year net income is projected to be between $1,146 million and $1,216 million; full-year adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,400 million and $2,500 million.
- Full-year 2022 capital return is projected to be between $1.5 billion and $1.9 billion.
