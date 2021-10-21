Hilton Launches Sharable Digital Keys and More Tech Enhancements

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced the latest in a series of technology innovations that enhance the guest experience across the company’s 18 hotel brands, including sharable digital keys. Digital Key Share will allow more than one guest to have access to their room’s Digital Key, which turns the free Hilton Honors app on their smartphones into a room key.

Hilton also announced an enhancement to the Hilton Honors benefit, providing members with complimentary room upgrades. Eligible Gold and Diamond Hilton Honors members will be notified of their space-available upgrade 72 hours prior to arrival, enabling the member to choose their upgraded room directly when they check-in via the Hilton Honors app.

These two enhancements join the recently launched Confirmed Connecting Rooms, another industry first that allows individuals to confirm at least two connecting rooms at the time of booking.

“We’ve always had our guests at the heart of everything we do, and we continue to listen, evolve, and innovate to give them more choice and control over their hotel stay,” said Chris Silcock, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Hilton. “Our approach to technology always starts with the guest experience, and as travel returns, we are pleased to provide Hilton guests with enhancements to their stay that are seamless, flexible, and allow them to focus on what matters most—creating new memories.”

Sharable Digital Keys

Since its 2015 launch, Hilton’s Digital Key has expanded rapidly. The technology is now available at more than 80 percent of Hilton’s portfolio, or close to 5,400 of Hilton’s more than 6,600 properties worldwide. It has been used to open more than 135 million guestroom doors, and has reduced plastic waste by 125 tons, furthering Hilton’s Travel with Purpose commitment to cut its environmental footprint in half by 2030. In the coming months, Digital Key Share will roll out globally to all hotels currently offering Digital Key technology.

The primary guest can share their active Digital Key with up to four additional people or devices from the Hilton Honors app. For the secondary guest to gain access to the Digital Key, they must receive an invitation from the primary guest, be logged into the Hilton Honors app, and pass a security check that happens instantly in the background. Guests who accept a share will have access to the room and property throughout the duration of the stay and, for security purposes, cannot further share the Digital Key.

Room Upgrades

Elite Gold and Diamond Hilton Honors members can get complimentary, space-available upgrades at the time of check-in is one of the program’s perks, and now, Hilton Honors is enhancing this benefit further. When possible, Hilton will notify Gold and Diamond members of their complimentary upgrade 72 hours prior to arrival. This will enable the member to choose their upgraded room directly via the Hilton Honors app.

Eligible members will receive an email and a Hilton Honors app push notification alerting them of their complimentary upgraded room. Once received, if the hotel offers Digital Check-In, the member can choose the location of their upgraded room through the app 36 hours prior to arrival. All stays under seven nights are eligible for this early confirmation, and it will be available in the coming months at all Hilton brands globally where space-available upgrades are currently offered, including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, and Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Book Connecting Rooms

Earlier this year, Hilton launched a solution for a long-time travel planning frustration and was the first major hotel company to introduce a booking experience that allows individuals to book and confirm at least two connecting rooms. This technology, Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton, is rolling out globally and is available when booking on Hilton.com or through the Hilton Honors app at participating hotels within any of the portfolio’s 18 brands.

Individuals can book and confirm connecting rooms in three steps. First, the guest selects the number of desired rooms, along with the destination and dates. Then, when selecting a room, the guest checks the box to indicate “connecting rooms.” Finally, the guest selects their desired connecting rooms and books their stay with instant confirmation.

These innovations are a continuation of Hilton’s mission to further the digital welcome experience for guests and Hilton Honors members. The sharable digital keys and enhancements increase flexibility for travelers so they can relax and enjoy their destination, whether traveling for business or leisure, with family or friends.