Hilton Arlington National Landing Completes Renovation

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Hilton Arlington National Landing has completed a multi-million dollar renovation to its 393-room hotel and meeting space. The nine-month project includes updates to the lobby, guestrooms, meeting rooms, ballrooms, restaurant, and bar, as well as the fitness center.

“Hilton Arlington National Landing takes pride in delivering to our guests a memorable travel experience backed by the latest innovations and amenities in hospitality. We are incredibly excited with the new décor and connectivity that comes on the hotel’s 50th anniversary,” said Ben Deane, general manager. “These renovations demonstrate our commitment to guest satisfaction and alignment with the standards of this category-leading brand.”

“We look forward to showcasing the new function space to our groups knowing attendees and planners will be wow-ed by the enhancements on every floor,” said Kevin Feldman, director of sales and marketing. Guests can choose specialty rooms like the Peloton Wellness Room with a Peloton Spin Bike, Peloton yoga mat, resistance bands, and a Therabody Theragun Elite and Wave Roller. The Room 2 Work accommodations have a built-in desktop monitor, wireless keyboard, wireless mouse, and wireless phone charger for business travelers who welcome a space that aligns with their needs.

Owned by Starwood Capital Group and managed by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hilton Arlington National Landing offers amenities including on-site parking, an airport shuttle to DCA, a full-service restaurant and bar, a fitness center, and meeting rooms. Each guestroom includes 55” TVs with the ability to access individual streaming accounts, USB access for connectivity, and new climate control.

The hotel worked connectivity into the renovation including the National Landing Hub, a space designed with a 150” four-panel LED video wall and a 75” TV with wireless connectivity. The space has the Pentagon Boardroom and the Potomac Lounge both with glass whiteboards.