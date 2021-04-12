hihotels Signed and Activated Four Properties in Q1 2021

ATLANTA – hihotels by Hospitality International, a recognized leader in franchising of conversion and new build hotels for economy lodging, reports that the company signed and/or activated four properties into the system during the first quarter of 2021.

Featuring five distinct brands – Red Carpet Inn, Scottish Inns, Master Hosts Inns, Downtowner Inns, and Passport Inn – hihotels is attracting more hoteliers thanks to its innovative franchising model that delivers customized support, advanced technology, and overall value.

“Throughout the country, hotel owners are continuing to discover the new hihotels and our affordable franchise opportunities. We provide the tools to help hoteliers maximize their ROI potential, such as the Assurance & Marketing Program that delivers ongoing sales and marketing support and training right to your door,” said hihotels President & CEO Chris Guimbellot.

Last quarter, hotels in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., Houston, and Dallas were added to the hihotels portfolio, including:

Red Carpet Inn, College Park, Md., former Econo Lodge, signed

Scottish Inns, Ashland, Ore., former Rodeway Inn, signed and activated

Scottish Inns, DeSoto, Tex., former Americas Best Value Inn, activated

Scottish Inns & Suites, Spring, Tex., former Econo Lodge, signed

“When considering all my options for a new brand, I decided to go with Scottish Inns because of the personal and professional assistance they bring to the table. Unlike many other brands, hihotels offers the services of a sales and marketing director who is on call for me at no additional cost. Their brand requirements are minimal and the ramp-up period was short, allowing me to transition without any hassle or operational disruption,” said Scottish Inns DeSoto, Tex., owner Ben Patel.