ATLANTA — hihotels by Hospitality International, a company franchising conversion and new build hotels for economy lodging, today reported that it signed and/or activated 18 properties into the system in 2020.

Featuring five distinct brands—Red Carpet Inn, Scottish Inns, Master Hosts Inns, Downtowner Inns, and Passport Inn—hihotels’ franchising model is designed to deliver customized support, advanced technology, and overall value.

“Last June, we announced a new branding identity for the company that expanded franchisee services and development opportunities, and refocused our goal of becoming the best choice for economy hotel franchising. The response has been tremendous and we look forward to building on this great momentum in 2021,” said Chris Guimbellot, president & CEO, hihotels.

Advertisement

The new additions in 2020 span coast-to-coast locations and include conversions from brands like Days Inn, Econo Lodge, Motel 6, Ramada Inn, Quality Inn & Suites, and Super 8. Newly built Scottish Inns also opened last year in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton and in Houston, which helped increase hihotels’ presence in Texas to 60 properties.

Below is a full list of the company’s activity last year:

Signed the Master Host Inns, Bronx, N.Y., formerly a Days Inn;

Activated the Passport Inn & Suites, Corona, Calif., formerly an OYO hotel;

Activated the Passport Inn, Pomona, Calif., formerly an OYO hotel;

Activated the Passport Inn, Whittier, Calif., formerly an OYO hotel;

Signed and activated the Red Carpet Inn, Washington, D.C., formerly a Howard Johnson;

Signed and activated the Red Carpet Inn, Indian Head, Md., formerly a Super 8;

Activated the Red Carpet Inn, Takoma Park, Md., formerly an Econo Lodge;

Activated the Red Carpet Inn, Whippany, N.J., formerly an Americas Best Value Inn;

Activated the Red Carpet Inn & Suites, Hazleton, Pa., formerly a Ramada Inn;

Signed the Scottish Inns, Bakersfield, Calif., formerly a Knights Inn;

Signed and activated the Scottish Inns & Suites, Bordentown, N.J., formerly a Motel 6;

Signed the new construction Scottish Inns, Carrollton, Texas;

Signed and activated the Scottish Inns & Suites, Cotulla, Texas, formerly a Quality Inn & Suites;

Signed the Scottish Inns, DeSoto, Texas, formerly an Americas Best Value Inn;

Activated the Scottish Inns & Suites, Houston, Texas (IAH Airport), formerly independent;

Activated the new construction Scottish Inns & Suites, Houston, Texas (Willowbrook);

Signed and activated the Scottish Inns & Suites, La Porte, Texas, formerly a Super 8;

Signed and activated the Scottish Inns & Suites, Wharton, Texas, formerly a Motel 6.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE