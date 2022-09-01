Highway West Vacations Announces the Opening of Hotel Hygge

BUELLTON, California—Highway West Vacations announced the debut of Hotel Hygge, a 23-room property in the Santa Ynez Valley. Located in Buellton, California, the hotel opening marks an expansion for Highway West Vacations, which now offers five properties in the region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Hotel Hygge to Buellton, a town with tremendous history that plays a quintessential role in the greater Santa Ynez Valley experience,” said Jacque Raffaele, vice president at Highway West Vacations. “Situated between two of the country’s top markets, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the destination’s popularity has continued to rise as one of California’s most sought-after wine regions. With deep knowledge of the Santa Ynez Valley, we’re excited to bring new energy to Buellton with Hotel Hygge, offering a Scandinavian take on the modern traveler and outdoor enthusiasts’ end-of-day retreat.”

As the hotel’s name reflects, “hygge” is regarded as a characteristic of Danish culture and refers to the mood of coziness and comfortability with feelings of wellness and contentment. Designed with this in mind, Hotel Hygge’s Scandinavian-style design is reflected in the light-filled spaces, and functional aesthetic. The guestrooms have a calming presence with neutral color palettes, light wood accents, and geometric patterns.

Each room has a mini-fridge, Nespresso coffee maker, 43-inch flat-screen TV, full bath with Malin and Goetz amenities, and a workspace with complimentary WiFi. Among outdoor seating areas, outdoor amenities include fire pits, bocce ball, and cornhole. Guests can use the pool, hot tub, fitness center, and other amenities at its sister property Sideways Inn.

Hotel Hygge manages responsible guest experiences with service options via an invisible guest service model. This approach to hospitality enhances the safety and security of guests while still providing a traditional hotel experience.

“Despite being known as a wine region, the Santa Ynez Valley is home to so much more, from the elevated culinary and beer scene to ample access to nature and an abundance of outdoor adventures,” said Charity Baxter, director of operations at Highway West Vacations. “Now, the region is regarded as an ideal destination for families, friends traveling together and couples, offering guests a unique, differentiated experience every time they visit.”

Hotel Hygge is close to tasting rooms, museums, and breweries. Buellton has many restaurants, downtown Solvang, and outdoor activities including hiking, cycling, horseback riding, glider rides, and more.

The opening of Hotel Hygge marks a time of expansion for Highway West Vacations’ footprint in central California, following the debut of Flying Flags Avila Beach—an RV resort and campground in Port San Luis, California—in December 2021. The brand’s regional portfolio also includes two additional properties in Buellton—the flagship Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground and Sideways Inn & Lounge—among two new hotels in Solvang that debuted in Summer 2020, Vinland Hotel + Lounge and The Winston.