HEI Hotels & Resorts to Manage Revere Hotel Boston Common

NORWALK, Conn. — HEI Hotels & Resorts, an operator of institutionally owned, full-service hotels, was recently engaged by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to take over management of the Revere Hotel Boston Common. The 356-room hotel is located near Boston’s Theater District, Newbury Street, and Copley Square.

HEI has expanded its independent lifestyle hotel portfolio over the past several years, with a quarter of its overall portfolio now independently branded. Revere Hotel Boston Common joins five other HEI-managed properties in the Boston area.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and for the opportunity to drive value on their behalf. We look forward to enhancing the guest experience at every level at what is already a superb lifestyle hotel,” remarked Anthony Rutledge, managing partner and CEO of HEI Hotels & Resorts.

Rachel Moniz, HEI executive vice president of operations, added, “Through HEI’s proprietary Framework technology platform, we have been able to apply HEI’s well-honed operating metrics and progressive revenue management proficiency to independent hotels—hence allowing owners of unique institutional-grade hotels like the Revere to get the best of both worlds.”

Named after American patriot Paul Revere, the hotel pays homage to the city’s colonial-era past with a modern twist. Each room has its own balcony with views of the city skyline and Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. The hotel’s central location is a five- to 10-minute stroll from main attractions, including Boston Common, Faneuil Hall, Beacon Hill, Chinatown, the North End, and shopping and restaurants on Newbury Street. In addition, the hotel has an expansive rooftop bar and lounge, Rooftop@Revere.

