Hawkeye Hotels Opens Three Properties in Downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee, Wis. — The Iowa-based firm Hawkeye Hotels and Minnesota-based JR Hospitality recently opened the doors to the new Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, and Holiday Inn Express on the corner of E. Michigan and N. Jefferson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The three hotels are located in two buildings—one with a 115-room Home2 Suites by Hilton and a 100-room Tru by Hilton and the other with a 116-room Holiday Inn Express. Each of these hotels is a first for their respective brands in downtown Milwaukee.

“We are very excited to be a part of the downtown Milwaukee community. Although the market has slowed down in recent times due to COVID, we are extremely optimistic that downtown Milwaukee will continue to grow in the years to come,” said Jay Patel, development manager, Hawkeye Hotels. “We look forward to hosting a grand opening next year once it is safe to do so.”

Between these three hotels, Hawkeye Hotels will employ more than 100 full-time employees. The facilities include a total of 331 guestrooms, a shared fitness center between the two Hilton hotels, an indoor pool, and a business center in both buildings. “Having multiple brands in close proximity allows us to serve different needs of our guests. Home2 Suites is an extended stay property with kitchenettes catering to long-term guests whereas the Tru and Holiday Inn Express brands are targeted to our transient guests staying one to two nights,” said Jay Bhakta, managing partner, JR Hospitality.

The hotel has started building relationships with local employers including Johnson Controls, AdvocateAurora Health Care, Marquette University, and Rockwell Automation, among others. The property has easy access to I-794 and is located near Lake Michigan, U.S. Bank Center, the Historic Third Ward, and many dining options.

Founded in 1982 with one roadside hotel in Mena, Arkansas, Hawkeye Hotels is a family-owned hospitality company that today owns and operates over 50 hotels across the United States and employs more than 1,500 employees across its portfolio of hotels and corporate offices.

JR Hospitality is a third-generation hotel company with one of the fastest-growing hotel portfolios in the Midwest that specializes in acquiring, developing, and operating premier hotel assets.

