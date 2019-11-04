Hawkeye Hotels recently announced the opening of the new Courtyard by Marriott in Bloomington, Minn., the fifth of five new hotels that the company has opened since August. Four of these five properties were joint ventures with JR Hospitality of Minneapolis. Hawkeye Hotels is on pace to open 10 hotels this year, including brands such as Hilton, IHG, and Marriott.

“Being able to open five properties in quick succession exemplifies the efficiency of our development process and the dedication of our staff,” said Parth Patel, director of investments at Hawkeye Hotels. “The opportunities and obstacles that arise during development have honed our team’s capacity to develop hotels at an exceptional pace and quality year after year.”

The company has more than 50 properties in its pipeline with more than 20 currently under construction. Hawkeye Hotels plans to continue development at this pace nationwide into 2020 and beyond. The company recently ventured into the Northeast with the acquisition of Hampton Inn & Suites in Cranberry Township, 20 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Continuing into 2020 is the development of other high profile projects, including a Holiday Inn Express, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton on the same block of downtown Milwaukee, in addition to two of Marriott’s Moxy hotels in downtown Omaha and downtown St. Louis.

The newest construction, the Courtyard by Marriott Edina Bloomington, includes 209 rooms throughout eight stories with more than 8,000 square feet of meeting space. The rooms reflect the newest Courtyard by Marriott design, complete with luggage drop, tech drop, movable workspace, and more.