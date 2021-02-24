BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE), a boutique real estate capital markets advisor, announced it represented a partnership of HOS Management and Hawkeye Hotels in the sale of the 175-key dual-brand Home2 Suites and Hilton Garden Inn, a newly constructed hotel in Brunswick, Ga.

An HWE team composed of Clint Hodges and B.J. Patel advised the ownership group on the sale. HWE’s Capital Markets Group advised on the financing structure for the acquisition as well.

Located adjacent to I-95, the premium branded hotel includes 91 suites under the Home2 Suites flag, 84 rooms under the Hilton Garden Inn flag, a joint lobby, contemporary guestroom amenities, a Garden Grille restaurant, fitness center, and business center. The hotel is ideally positioned proximate to demand generators including the Golden Isles, the Port of Brunswick, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, and Georgia Pacific.

