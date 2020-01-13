MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The Variety, a new line of boutique hotels designed for the next generation of travelers, plans to soft launch its Miami Beach property in February.

To position itself as the preferred brand for a younger audience, The Variety aims to offer well-designed, accessibly-priced rooms for individual and group travelers, while using Life House’s proprietary technology for a modern check-in experience and fostering community throughout public spaces with local experiences. The property’s 5,000-square-foot courtyard will include backdrops designed for shareable social media moments plus a large pool.

The goal of The Variety, according to the brand, is to provide a value-driven stay that is memorable and creates a sense of place and belonging for all guests. “We know the world of travel has evolved for the next generation and we’re embracing this evolution with open arms,” said Adam Verner, founder and CEO of Springhouse Partners, the developer behind The Variety. “The hotel industry has shifted from standardized accommodations to more creative, locally-inspired experiences and we’re excited to be able to bring this new concept to life.”

The 70-room hotel will offer a mix of shared and private rooms for individual and group travelers. Private rooms, including the Premium Corner King and the Private Corner Quad, are practically designed to accommodate various guest types. Shared rooms, such as the Shared Quad, are designed for efficiency and shared experience. All rooms have driftwood tones and soft colors and include luxury linens, premium bath products, and storage space for luggage. Private rooms start at $150; beds in shared rooms start at $39.

The hotel also has an F&B outlet, The Variety Kitchen, which will serve classic comforts with a healthy modern twist, including vegan and gluten-free options. The menu will celebrate the variety of immigrant cuisines that compose modern-day American fare. The bar will serve local beers, natural wines, and creative cocktails made with locally-sourced ingredients and house-made syrups. Hotel guests and locals will also be able to purchase select food and beverage items from the restaurants grab-and-go counter, including cold brew coffee, locally-sourced juices, breakfast sandwiches, seasonal salads, and more.

