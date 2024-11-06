Peachtree Group Partners With Group 10 Management

ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced a long-term partnership with Southfield, Michigan-based Group 10 Management, expanding its managed portfolio with 14 new hotels totaling 1,648 rooms. This milestone growth pushes Peachtree’s total managed operations beyond 100 hotels. The properties are primarily Marriott, Hilton, and IHG-branded hotels and are predominantly located in the metro Detroit area.

“Our extensive experience in hotel operations allows us to partner with Group 10 to take third-party management to a whole new level,” said Vickie Callahan, president of Peachtree’s hospitality management division. “A substantial portion of Peachtree Group’s portfolio is third-party managed, underscoring our commitment to driving strong financial results for our partners while providing exceptional guest experiences.”

Peachtree’s hospitality management division operates premium-branded, limited-, select- and compact full-service hotels primarily within the upper-midscale and upscale segments. The division now manages 107 hotels across 27 brands totaling 13,485 rooms in 27 states, including Washington D.C. With the addition of the Group 10 properties, Peachtree’s third-party management portfolio expands to 31 hotels.

Through this partnership, Group 10 will benefit from Peachtree’s knowledge in compliance with brand standards, operating efficiencies, talent acquisition, digital and marketing initiatives, renovation acumen, and other cost-saving measures across the portfolio.

“Peachtree’s expanded portfolio further emphasizes its dedication to delivering high-quality service and operational excellence for partners and guests across the United States,” Callahan said.