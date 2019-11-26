NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Southwest Value Partners, Clark Construction Group, and Bell & Associates Construction recently celebrated the topping off of the 25-floor Grand Hyatt Nashville at Broadway and 10th Avenue—the first project to come to life within the 17-acre Nashville Yards development.

Slated to open in fall 2020, the 25-story Grand Hyatt Nashville will offer 591 guestrooms, a signature restaurant, multiple bars, a rooftop lounge, a pool deck overlooking downtown, a Grand Club Lounge, and world-class spa. It will also feature 77,000 square feet of event and pre-function space, including a 20,000 square foot Grand Ballroom.

Located on Broadway within the 17-acre Nashville Yards development, the Grand Hyatt Nashville will be surrounded by shopping, restaurants, bars, and entertainment. The hotel will be within walking distance to many of Nashville’s most popular attractions, including the Nashville Convention Center, Country Music Hall of Fame, and Bridgestone Arena.

Advertisement

1 of 3

“This is a momentous occasion for the entire Nashville Yards team, and it’s particularly special for the workers from Clark Construction and Bell & Associates who have dedicated countless hours to the Grand Hyatt project,” said Cary Mack, co-managing partner of Southwest Value Partners, the owner and developer of Nashville Yards. “We’re tremendously grateful for the men and women who have worked day-in and day-out to turn our vision for a truly exceptional, luxury hotel in the heart of downtown Nashville into a reality.”

“Clark has been building in Nashville for a decade and is honored to have the opportunity to continue to shape the city skyline with this extraordinary project,” said Tim Lamson, vice president at Clark and lead of the company’s operations in Nashville. “We are honored to work alongside Southwest Value Partners, Bell & Associates, and our amazing trade partners, to deliver the Grand Hyatt hotel, the first component of what is truly a landmark development for this city. We look forward to finishing the project safely and delivering this world-class hotel that will serve the Music City for decades to come.”

“The Clark and BELL team is making history as we top out Grand Hyatt Nashville, a cornerstone of The Yards, the city’s largest-ever development,” said Keith Pyle, president of Bell & Associates Construction. “About seven years ago, Clark and BELL topped out Music City Center, then the largest project in Nashville’s history. We are excited to be part of Southwest Value Partners’ team on The Yards and grateful to our subcontractors and their employees who all made this day possible.”

“The Grand Hyatt Nashville topping off ceremony is a celebration of the hardworking teams who have helped bring to life the vision of this beautiful construction,” said George Vizer, senior vice president, franchise operations for Hyatt. “We look forward to introducing the Grand Hyatt brand to Tennessee in 2020 and setting a new standard for luxury accommodations in Nashville with this world-class, luxury hotel.”