GlobalData: Five Trends Expected to Shape the Lodging Industry in 2021

1 Longer Stays

Hollister noted that travelers will continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and will be looking to take fewer trips in 2021. “Those that do travel are expected to also stay for longer to grab what they can when they can. Uncertainty is strife and it may lead to people going ‘all out’ on one big trip, rather than risking several smaller ones that could be canceled,” Hollister explained.

Lodging providers should accommodate this need for longer stays—which is expected to be “particularly popular with digital nomads, students, and business travelers”—by creating rate plans that offer increased value to potential guests, Hollister added. “This is one method already being explored by major players such as Booking.com, which introduced two new rate plans to satisfy this need. The weekly rate plan requires a minimum length of stay of seven nights, and for the monthly rate plan, a length of stay of 28 nights is the minimum requirement.”