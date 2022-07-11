Free the Music: Hotel Ziggy in West Hollywood, California

The 108-room Hotel Ziggy, owned by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and operated by Springboard Hospitality, opened on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood with a boundary-pushing design intended to capture the rebellious spirit of musicians and beckon guests and locals to “come as you are.” Conceptualized by Dawson Design Associates (DDA), the décor reflects the property’s motto: “Free the music.” Decoupaged walls and ceilings celebrate musicians of past and present, and a collection of memorabilia includes framed legal documents highlighting decades of lawsuits between musicians, producers, and streamers. The DDA team embraced the building’s quirks, exposing its blemishes in a celebration of authenticity. An informal mix of modern and vintage furniture sits on rustic hardwood floors and worn oriental area rugs. Guests check in at a bar lined with vinyl albums, and a lobby partitioned by a retractable glass garage door leads to Backbeat, a venue where local musicians are invited to perform. Travelers can also enjoy beats by up-and-coming DJs while taking a dip in the largest saltwater pool in West Hollywood. Inside the “Shred Shed,” guests can borrow electric and acoustic guitars, amps, records, record players, Walkmans, and backpacks for their use while visiting Los Angeles. Hotel Ziggy’s onsite casual dining concept, B-side Pizza, draws inspiration from L.A.’s first record store and precursor to the original Tower Records, Licorice Pizza, and fronts the famed Sunset Boulevard, giving guests easy access to explore this iconic destination and the surrounding area.

