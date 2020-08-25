Itasca, Illinois — NexGen Hotels, a hotel development and management company, will break ground on its first Home2 Suites by Hilton this April. The property will be located at 1700 S. Higgins Rd. in Des Plaines, Illinois, which is less than four miles from O’Hare International Airport.

The $16 million, five-story hotel has 107 suites and is scheduled to open the summer of 2022. NexGen Hotels is the general contractor and developer for the 63,000-square foot property. Origination Design based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is the architect, and Genuine Hospitality Group located in St. Louis, Missouri, will manage the hotel.

Home2 Suites by Hilton is designed for both short-term and extended-stay guests. The property has suites with fully equipped kitchens, an outdoor lounge and patio areas, an indoor saltwater pool, plus a combination fitness and laundry facility called Spin2 Cycle.

“We look forward to working with the Home2 Suites brand for the very first time in our company’s history,” said Chris Patel, principal, NexGen Hotels. “Its proximity to O’Hare airport makes this prime location extremely convenient to those visiting our city for both work and pleasure.” Patel added that the Home2 Suites destination is a “welcome addition to both our portfolio and to the Illinois market based upon its sustainable and user-friendly lodging model.”

Founded in 2007, NexGen Hotels currently owns and operates 10 hotels with four more in development. The company also owns and manages numerous restaurants including Bar Louie and Wahlburgers. Corporate headquarters are located at 550 E Devon in Itasca, Illinois.

