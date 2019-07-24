3 Helix Hospitality Acquired Two Columbus Properties

Helix Hospitality, a Chicago-based hotel group with properties throughout the United States, acquired two properties in Columbus, Ohio: the 80-room SpringHill Suites located at 665 Taylor Road and the 94-room TownePlace Suites located at 695 Taylor Road. These mark the 10th and 11th properties in the Helix Hospitality portfolio and the first two in the state of Ohio. Both properties are located near the John Glenn Columbus International Airport and offer complimentary breakfast, free WiFi, and fitness centers. Built in 1998, the properties will both undergo renovations later this year.