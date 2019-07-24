Paramount Hotel Group Adds Red Roof PLUS+ Long Island To Portfolio

Fairfield, N.J.—Paramount Hotel Group, a full-service, third-party hotel management company, added the Red Roof PLUS+ Long Island in Westbury, N.Y., to its portfolio. The property was recently acquired by a subsidiary of the Beechwood Organization in Jericho, N.Y.

Located close to local business and shopping in Garden City/Westbury and minutes from LaGuardia and Kennedy airports and Long Island beaches, the 163-room hotel has just completed a renovation of all guestrooms, suites, and public spaces, adding a new lobby, flat-screen televisions, and hardwood flooring in all guestrooms. The renovation also included new furniture, bedding, updated granite bathrooms, and window treatments in all guestrooms. Other amenities at the Red Roof PLUS+ Long Island include premium TV channels, refrigerators, microwaves, full laundry facilities, free self-parking, and free WiFi.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with this successful, well-respected Long Island developer in this venture,” said David Simon, CEO of Paramount Hotel Group. “The hotel’s strategic location near leisure destinations, shopping venues, and corporate activity makes it an ideal hotel acquisition in today’s environment.”

This is Paramount’s sixth new management agreement in the past 90 days. “We also have contracts in place to manage an additional two hotels that are currently under construction, so our plan to grow strategically by establishing and reinforcing strong relationships with quality owners is proving to be successful,” Simon added.

