Four Food and Beverage Trends That Are Here to Stay

1 Reinvented In-Room Dining

“The pandemic provided an opportunity for a room-service redo: Over the course of the last year, and in many full-service hotels, room service revenue far exceeded budgets and overtook restaurants and lounges as the top revenue-generating outlet,” Pellicano says. “At Marriott International, we started reinventing room service five years ago—moving from the traditional service tray in select full-service/non-luxury branded hotels to a bagged option seamlessly exchanged at the door or picked up from the lobby. The pandemic accelerated this adoption, and dozens of more hotels migrated to this optional new room service format last year, offering food that boxes and travels well at prices more commensurate with today’s customer expectations.”