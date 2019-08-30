Former Key West Inn Becomes Waterside Suites & Marina

Key Largo, Fla. – Waterside Suites & Marina, formerly Key West Inn and located in Key Largo, Florida, has completed its full hotel renovation.

This “Florida-casual” hotel, located between Ocean Drive and a canal leading to the harbor, has a casual ambiance, but refreshed floor plan for each suite kitchen, dining, and lounging areas. A new color scheme, featuring natural woods and a light tan palette, is accented by blue chairs and sofas in the living and sleeping areas. Each guest bedroom features a king bed and there is a queen-size pull-out sofa bed to accommodate additional family and friends. A prominent feature at the Waterside Suites & Marina is the view of the canal and its boat traffic.

Entertainment includes snorkeling at John Pennekamp Coral Reef Park, which is less than three miles away. Families with small children may also enjoy Dolphins Plus Bayside, which hosts swims and other interactions with sea mammals. The property also welcomes dogs up to 40 lbs and has doggy daycare facilities nearby.

Advertisement

The newly-renovated hotel features:

Bi-level, townhouse-style suites with new décor, artwork and soft goods

Private waterfront balcony on each level

Fully-equipped kitchens with appliances, living areas with pull-out sofas and adjacent dining areas

Bathrooms: one full and one en suite with luxury shower

Complimentary WiFi

On-site swimming pool with marina views

Waterside Suites & Marina is owned and operated by Pacifica Host Hotels.