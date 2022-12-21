First Combined Le Méridien and Element to Debut in Salt Lake City

The 144-room Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown and 126-room Element Salt Lake City Downtown is slated to debut in mid-January 2023 as the city’s first dual-branded hotel, but that’s not the only milestone the property will achieve when it opens. The property will be the first Element and Le Méridien Marriott combination, the first hotel in Salt Lake City with a full-scale rooftop bar, and the first Le Méridien in Utah.

“This dual property celebrates many wins and milestones which truly elevate the hospitality market in Downtown Salt Lake City,” said Ryan Ritchie, owner of the property’s developer, The Ritchie Group, a second-generation family development group based in Salt Lake City. The hotels are part of phase one of The West Quarter, a mixed-use development that includes a residential building, retail space, and restaurants and spans an entire block in the city’s Warehouse District between Vivint Arena (the home venue of the Utah Jazz) and the Salt Palace Convention Center. “The vision of The West Quarter is to connect and extend the two halves of downtown—The Gateway and City Creek Mall,” Ritchie added. In addition to the immediate area’s shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences, the hotels are a short drive from a significant demand-generator: the region’s famous mountains, which attract skiers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Stan Kaminski, senior vice president of hotel operations for AZUL Hospitality Group, the hotel’s manager, noted that the properties are geared towards both long- and short-term guests. “Combining these two powerhouse brands allows us to deliver a more diverse guest experience while offering product features unique to each,” Kaminski explained. “Element guests enjoy the brand’s hallmark longer-stay amenities such as kitchenettes and oversized guestrooms as well as Le Meridien’s elevated dining and entertainment experiences… Le Meridien guests find the brand’s refined, design-forward offering along with the Element brand’s signature amenities such as a robust fitness facility, saline outdoor pool, and hydration stations throughout the hotel.” Designed by HKS with interiors by Studio HBA, the dual-brand property also includes eco-conscious amenities that reflect the Element brand, including electrical vehicle charging stations and free bike rentals.

Azure Tackert, vice president of marketing and e-commerce for AZUL Hospitality Group, describes Le Méridien as the “first distinct premium product” in the market; as such, the property focuses on delivering an elevated experience distinct from a boutique high-end luxury product. “Inspired by a French airline, Le Meridien’s emphasis is on travel while truly embracing everything the city has to offer. Thus, Le Meridien’s guestrooms incorporate European elements such as the imported emerald tile adorned showers and Illy coffee in addition to showcasing the beauty that is Salt Lake with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking downtown,” Tackert said.

The property’s on-site dining outlets round out this premium experience and include Van Ryder, the rooftop bar with city and mountain views, and Adelaide, a street-level Urban Brasserie and bar with a private dining room and an outdoor patio space. For additional meetings and events, two open-concept meeting spaces and a pre-function area totaling 8,355 square feet are available.

Ritchie added that this property is designed to stand out in Salt Lake City and the state of Utah. “We’re excited to deliver a unique experience in the market through a luxury, elevated product with all the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy.”