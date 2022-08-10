Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay Premier Suites Augusta located in Augusta, Georgia. The property was developed by the owner Greenway Hospitality.

The four-story 124-room property has complimentary WiFi, cable, a STAY Fit fitness room, STAY Clean laundry room, and STAY Play lobby with additional vending options. In addition, the rooms include kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as pillowtop beds, recliners, a workspace, and television streaming capabilities.

“We are thrilled to add the Premier Suites Augusta property to our system,” said Mark Williams, managing director, Franchise Development, Extended Stay America. “Working with owners like Greenway Hospitality who invest in their own communities helps us continue to grow the Premier Suites brand. Augusta is Georgia’s second-oldest city and is known worldwide as home to the Masters. This property will offer the community a clean, comfortable suite with plenty of room, fully equipped kitchens, and on-site laundry to ensure they have what they need whether staying for a night, a week, or longer.”

Advertisement

The Extended Stay America Premier Suites Augusta is located near Doctor’s Hospital of Augusta, Fort Gordon, VA Hospital, and Augusta University. Golfers will find several courses in the area along with the Augusta Riverwalk, home of the Jesse Norman Amphitheatre, museums, restaurants, and a children’s park.