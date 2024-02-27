Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites in Duncan, South Carolina. VMV Capital developed and will manage the property.

The four-floor, 88-room newly constructed Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan hotel has WiFi, breakfast, cable, a fitness room, onsite guest laundry, and Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ signature lobby with additional vending options. All suites include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as a recliner and workspace.

“We are excited to welcome the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan. By expanding our footprint to this thriving area, we can meet the growing demand for extended stay lodging, providing guests with the amenities and essential services to stay productive as they are away from home,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “As the extended stay segment leader, it is our pleasure to work with companies like VMV Capital who invest in their communities to provide long-term accommodations and help us continue to meet the growing demand for extended-stay lodging.”

“We’re thrilled to bring the newest hotel to Duncan, South Carolina, located in Spartanburg County. I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our team, who have worked tirelessly to bring this hotel to fruition,” said Vinny Patel, CEO of VMV Capital. “Their commitment to excellence has been instrumental in ensuring that the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan will provide guests with an exceptional experience.”

The Extended Stay America Premier Suites Duncan is located off I-85, near I-26, and four miles from the Tyger River Sports Complex and Upward Star Center. The hotel offers guests access to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and BMW Manufacturing, Wofford College, USC Upstate, Converse College, Draxlmaier Group, Benteler Automotive, and the Tyger River Industrial Park.