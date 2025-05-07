ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the sale and financing of the Home2 Suites by Hilton San Antonio North Stone Oak. A San Diego-based investor purchased the property from an institutional seller for an undisclosed price on April 29, 2025. Hunter’s Texas office—led by Senior Vice President Kami Burnette and Vice President Mason McDavid—facilitated the transaction, marking their eighth closing in the past year and generating more than $105 million in sales. Adeel Amin, senior vice president of capital markets, arranged financing on behalf of the buyer.

“Despite prevailing economic headwinds and a notable sell-off in the U.S. Treasury market during the underwriting period, our team successfully executed a fixed-rate debt placement at a rate well below the initial quote,” said Amin. “The finalized CMBS loan structure exhibits an 11.5% debt yield, secured at a fixed interest rate of 7.37% on an interest-only basis. This outcome underscores our ability to navigate volatile market conditions and optimize financing terms for our clients despite the outside noise.”

The hotel is situated within a densely developed commercial corridor, only 10 minutes from San Antonio International Airport. The property is near major attractions, including SeaWorld San Antonio, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and Downtown San Antonio. Other attractions include The River Walk, a 15-mile urban waterway and pedestrian promenade, and The Alamo Mission, an 18th-century Spanish fortress.

The hotel offers a selection of 106 guestrooms, each equipped with a kitchenette to accommodate both short-term and extended stay guests. Guests can enjoy breakfast daily, an onsite fitness center, and an outdoor pool.

“We are excited to facilitate the sale of the Home2 Suites Stone Oak San Antonio on behalf of a long-term client,” added Burnette. “Timing for this transaction allowed the buyer to allocate 1031 proceeds to a premium-branded, extended-stay property in a dynamic market. This is the second Texas deal in Q2 2025 where Hunter facilitated both the sale and the financing, demonstrating our ability to advise on all aspects of the deal.”