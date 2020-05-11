CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Extended Stay America, a mid-priced, extended-stay hotel brand, recently announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Colonial Heights–Fort Lee, in Colonial Heights, Virginia. The hotel marks the brand’s first new construction franchise property.

Rooms in the four-story, 92-room property include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwave ovens, and cooktops as well as platform beds with storage space beneath, recliners, and high-speed WiFi. Amenities also include a fitness room, on-site parking, a laundry room, and a STAYPLAY lobby.

“The Extended Stay Colonial Heights marks the first franchise new build in our system and the sixth property in the greater Richmond-Colonial Heights market,” said Bruce Haase, president and CEO, Extended Stay America. “Kara Hospitality has been a great partner, and their Colonial Heights location fits nicely into our strategy of growing our portfolio of properties through franchising opportunities.”

“This hotel is a fabulous addition to our portfolio and the surrounding community,” said Mitesh Amin, managing partner of KARA Hospitality. “The demand for extended-stay hotels continues to grow and we felt Extended Stay America was an industry leader in this segment and the best partner for us to work with.”

The Extended Stay America Colonial Heights is centrally located adjacent to SouthPark Mall, minutes from the Fort Lee military base, Virginia State University, Southside Regional Medical Center, Hopewell Docks, and Train Center.

