Extended Stay America Breaks Ground on Gibsonton Hotel

Charlotte, N.C.—Extended Stay America and ESH Hospitality have begun construction on the first redesigned Extended Stay America hotel in Gibsonton, Florida. The property is expected to open in the Fall of 2019.

“Today marks a special day as we officially break ground on our Extended Stay America hotel in Gibsonton, Fla., and become a member of this vibrant community,” said Jim Alderman, chief development officer, ESH Hospitality. “This property, once completed, will be a wonderful addition to our portfolio and showcase our new prototype hotel.”

The four-story, 124-room hotel will have a StayPlay lobby design, vinyl plank flooring throughout, modernized kitchens with open cabinetry, raised-platform beds for added storage options, black-out shades for an enhanced sleep experience, a new fresh color palate, a fitness center, guest laundry/vending area, a complimentary grab-and-go breakfast, free in-room WiFi, and pet-friendly rooms.

The property will also have energy-efficient, LED lighting as well as low-flow plumbing fixtures for water conservation. Both the house laundry equipment and water heating system each incorporate the latest in efficient technology, and the rooms will benefit from in air-exchange technology to constantly refresh the guestroom and hotel with fresh air.

The addition to this hotel, Extended Stay America has eight hotels in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area is part of the company’s strategy to grow its portfolio of hotels over the next four years through development and franchising. Extended Stay America continues to seek hotel additions in high-growth areas and anticipates announcing additional groundbreakings in the coming months.